No. 23 Texas A&M overcomes 16-point deficit with big 2nd half in 71-54 win over Southern

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor IV scored 17 points and Zhuric Phelps added 16 as No. 23 Texas A&M erased a 16-point deficit Wednesday night in a 71-54 victory over Southern.

The slow-starting Aggies (4-1) shot 23% from the field in the first half (8 for 35) and fell behind 39-25 at the break. Texas A&M used a 19-0 run midway through the second to repel Southern's upset bid, outscoring the Jaguars 46-15 in the final 20 minutes.

Jordan Johnson had 19 points for Southern (1-4). He helped the Jaguars build their big early lead by hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the first half.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: Coming off a 14-point home victory over then-No. 21 Ohio State last Friday night, the Aggies learned a valuable lesson about letdowns.

Southern: The Jaguars would love to bottle their first 20 minutes against Texas A&M to use throughout their Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule.

Key moment

After trailing by 16 late in the first half, Texas A&M was clinging to a 45-44 lead midway through the second when forward Solomon Washington chased down Johnson on a wide-open fast break and swatted away what otherwise would have been a sure layup. Southern failed to score over the next four minutes as the Aggies built a comfortable lead.

Key stat

Texas A&M grabbed 29 offensive rebounds to 10 for the undersized Jaguars as the Aggies finally took control thanks to their aggressiveness following missed shots.

Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) gets past Southern University forward DaMariee Jones (1) along the baseline for a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

Up next

Southern hosts Champion Christian College on Monday. Texas A&M plays Oregon on Tuesday in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.