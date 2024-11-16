SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 15 West Virginia women beat Texas A&M 83-62

By The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — JJ Quinerly scored 27 points, Kylee Blacksten added 17 and the pair combined to make nine 3-pointers to help No. 15 West Virginia beat Texas A&M 83-62 on Friday night.

West Virginia has won 32 straight nonconference home games dating to the 2017-18 season, including a victory over power-four program Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Mark Kellogg is 13-0 in nonconference games as the head coach of the Mountaineers.

West Virginia scored the opening 14 points of the second half to take control at 47-29. Blacksten's fifth 3-pointer, a career-high, made it 58-33 and gave her 11 points in the quarter. Quinerly also scored 11 points in the fourth after making all four of her shots, including two 3-pointers.

West Virginia made 12 of 20 (60%) from 3-point range, while Texas A&M only attempted seven. Quinerly was 4 of 5.

Sydney Shaw had 12 points and two 3-pointers for West Virginia (4-0). Jordan Harrison, who entered leading the Mountaineers with 19.3 points per game, on made 1 of 8 shots but finished with eight points and eight assists.

Aicha Coulibaly made 8 of 11 shots and scored 21 points for Texas A&M (2-2). Sole Williams added 14 points.

West Virginia hosts Bowling Green on Tuesday. Texas A&M returns home to play Northwestern State on Sunday.

