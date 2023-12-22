Mitchell, with double-double, leads No. 19 Texas past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71-55

AUSTIN, Texas — Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 19 Texas beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 71-55 on Friday.

Texas shot 48% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Max Abmas scored 17 points, and Dylan Disu and Tyrese Hunter each had 11 points. Brock Cunningham finished with 10.

Mitchell grabbed 10 rebounds in the second half of his fifth double-double this season. The sophomore had one double-double last year.

Texas (9-2) led by 15 with about 11 minutes left in the second half. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi pulled within five on Dayne Prim's two free throws with about seven minutes to go, but Disu responded with a couple of big baskets for the Longhorns.

Dian Wright-Forde led the Islanders (6-6) with 10 points.

A&M-Corpus Christi average 23 free-throw attempts per game, but it went 9 for 14 at the line against Texas.

BIG PICTURE

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter, center, drives the ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi forward Dayne Prim (44) and guard Kam Parker, center left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Credit: AP/Michael Thomas

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: First-year coach Jim Shaw, an assistant at A&M Corpus-Christi the last two seasons, is setting a foundation for his program with 11 new players. He replaced Steve Lutz, who took over at Western Kentucky after leading A&M-Corpus Christi to a 24-11 season that included a victory against Southeast Missouri State in the NCAA Tournament First Four round. The Islanders have no returning starters from last season.

Texas: For five seasons, Cunningham has provided rugged energy for the Longhorns, competing for rebounds and loose balls while also making a few timely 3-point shots. Now he appears to have a sidekick. Chendall Weaver, who was the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year last season at Texas-Arlington, transferred to Texas and has brought athleticism and intensity as a sub. The 6-foot-3 Weaver scored twice during the first half Friday on lob passes from Abmas, one a dunk, the other an off-balance layup. In the second half he blocked a shot by 6-8 Garry Clark.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M Corpus-Christi: Hosts Schreiner on Dec. 30.

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) goes up to shoot against Texas A&M Corpus Christi forward Gary Clark (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Credit: AP/Michael Thomas

Texas: Hosts UNC-Greensboro on Dec. 29.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.