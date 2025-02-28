SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Shay Holle's big second half helps top-ranked Texas outlast Mississippi State 68-64

Mississippi State guard Denim DeShields (0) is guarded by Texas guard Shay Holle (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

By The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Shay Holle scored all of her season-high 16 points in the second half, and No. 1 Texas edged Mississippi State 68-64 on Thursday night in coach Vic Schaefer's return to Starkville.

Schaefer's team won its 12th straight game, this one against the team he coached from 2012-20 — but the Bulldogs didn't make it easy.

Holle matched her career high of four 3-pointers as Texas (28-2, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) pulled in front by 10 points in the fourth quarter after trailing by one at halftime.

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had a season-best 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Madison Booker scored 12, and Rori Harmon had 10 points and seven assists.

Jerkaila Jordan scored 14 points for Mississippi State (19-10, 6-9) and Madina Okot had 11.

The Longhorns led 66-56 on Booker's layup with 2:10 remaining. Jordan's 3-pointer with 1:37 left got Mississippi State within five, but she missed a 3 that would have made it a two-point game, and Texas closed it out at the foul line.

Takeaways

Mississippi State: Mississippi State fans applauded Schaefer, who took the Bulldogs to NCAA championship games in 2017 and ’18. Then coach Sam Purcell's team contained Texas’ usually effective interior offense with a sagging zone. Centers Taylor Jones and Kyla Oldacre combined for 10 points.

Texas forward Taylor Jones (44) blocks a shot attempt by Mississippi State guard Eniya Russell (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Texas: The Longhorns have their best record since 1987-88, when they were 32-2 before losing to Louisiana Tech in the Elite Eight.

Key moment

Harmon made a 3-pointer from midcourt at the end of the third quarter, giving Texas a 49-48 lead it did not relinquish.

Key stat

The Longhorns average fewer than three 3-pointers a game against SEC competition. They made seven on Thursday.

Up next

Texas hosts Florida on Sunday, when Mississippi State is at Auburn.

