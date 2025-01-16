SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Pope scores 27 to help pace Texas and stave off Oklahoma comeback in 77-73 win over Sooners

By The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. — Jordan Pope scored 27 points and freshman Tre Johnson scored 16 points and Texas blunted Oklahoma's comeback bid beating Oklahoma 77-73 on Wednesday night.

Tramon Mark scored 15 points and Kadin Shedrick 10 for Texas (12-5, 1-3) who won its first-ever game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. Texas never trailed.

Jalon Moore scored a career-high 29 points and Jeremiah Fears scored 20 for Oklahoma (13-4, 0-4) who is still in search of its first SEC win.

The Longhorns led 43-27 at halftime and used a 10-3 run to build its largest lead of the game at 53-30 with 16:15 before the Sooners awakened. Oklahoma outscored Texas 26-7 in a 10-minute span reduced its deficit to 60-56 with 6:12 left. Three. minutes later, Moore's 3-pointer got OU within 71-68. But Johnson closed the door with back-to-back fadeaway jumpers at 1:47 and 1:19 remaining.

Oklahoma made one more push when Fears hit a 3, and off a Pope turnover, Moore threw down a dunk. In the face of the Sooners press, on the inbounds, Fears threw a near length-of-the court pass that Mark caught up to and threw down for a dunk to end the scoring with 13 seconds left.

With the help of Arthur Kaluma’s three early layups, Texas built a 14-7 lead. Midway through the first half, Pope made a 3-pointer to provide Texas with its first double-digit lead of the game at 22-12.

Texas travels to face fifth-ranked Florida on Saturday. Texas hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME