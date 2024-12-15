Madison Booker scores 25 points, leads No. 6 Texas past Richmond 65-54

RICHMOND, Va. — Madison Booker had 25 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 Texas forced 24 turnovers and defeated Richmond 65-54 on Sunday, extending its winning streak to three games.

The Longhorns made their final six shots of the third quarter to build a 53-36 lead. Booker made four of those six shots. Texas also had a 12-0 advantage in points after turnovers and 10-2 in points in the paint in the third quarter.

Richmond's Addie Budnik hit a couple of 3-pointers early in the fourth and the Spiders used an 11-4 run to get within 57-47 with six minutes remaining. But, Texas quickly pushed the lead back to 17 points with just under three minutes remaining.

Booker matched her season high in points, shooting 10 for 17 overall and 4 for 4 from the line. Taylor Jones added 10 points for the Longhorns (10-1).

Rachel Ullstrom scored 20 points, Budnik 12 and Maggie Doogan 10 for the Spiders (9-2), who have lost two of their last three games after a season-opening eight-game winning streak.

The Longhorns' defense held Richmond to 33% shooting in the first quarter and forced seven turnovers. Texas led 20-11 after one period and while Texas forced eight turnovers in the second, it managed only 13 points and led 33-23 at halftime.

Under pressure

Texas had been forcing 24.8 turnovers per game in the first 10 games, and Sunday was no different. Richmond had 24 total turnovers. Texas had 26 points after turnovers and also scored 36 points in the paint.

Up next

Texas has three nonconference home games remaining this month, beginning with La Salle on Tuesday. Richmond hosts No. 19 Tennessee on Friday.