Texas St. 63, James Madison 62
TEXAS ST. (8-8)
Martin 1-4 4-4 6, Morgan 3-6 1-3 7, Drinnon 3-7 1-2 9, Harrell 2-12 1-3 7, Mason 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 7-12 0-0 16, Love 3-7 0-1 6, Sykes 3-4 0-0 6, Coleman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 7-13 63.
JAMES MADISON (11-5)
Offurum 7-9 4-7 19, Sule 2-5 2-3 6, Ihenacho 1-2 1-3 3, Molson 3-9 1-2 8, Edwards 1-3 0-0 2, Freidel 2-5 0-0 6, Strickland 2-3 2-3 6, Amadi 2-3 1-2 5, Wooden 2-5 3-4 7, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 14-24 62.
Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 6-15 (Drinnon 2-2, Davis 2-4, Harrell 2-6, Mason 0-1, Morgan 0-2), James Madison 4-12 (Freidel 2-5, Offurum 1-1, Molson 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Ihenacho 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Wooden 0-1). Rebounds_Texas St. 29 (Martin, Morgan, Harrell, Mason, Davis, Sykes 4), James Madison 33 (Wooden 7). Assists_Texas St. 11 (Drinnon 4), James Madison 10 (Ihenacho 5). Total Fouls_Texas St. 22, James Madison 19. A_3,068 (8,500).