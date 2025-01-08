SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hawkins hits 6 3s, scores 22, Williams adds 18 points as Texas Tech beats BYU 72-67

By The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah —

Elijah Hawkins hit a career-high six 3s and scored 22 points, Darrion Williams added 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Texas Tech beat BYU 72-67 on Tuesday night to end the Cougars' 14-game home win streak.

Chance McMillian made three 3s and finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for Texas Tech (11-3, 2-1 Big 12).

Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 14 points and Mawot Mag scored 11.

Trey Stewart hit a 3-pointer — his second made basket this season — to close the first half and give BYU a 34-32 lead.

Traore scored six points and Baker hit a 3-pointer before Egor Demin's dunk with 8:20 left in the game capped an 11-3 spurt and gave BYU a five-point lead — the biggest by either team to that point. Hawkins answered with a 3-pointer and McMillian followed with another to spark a 17-5 run that gave the Red Raiders a 65-58 lead with 3:01 to play.

Richie Saunders made a driving layup and then hit two free throws to pull the Cougars within three points with 1:56 remaining but Williams hit a cutting McMillian for a layup. Mag's putback of a miss by Traore made it 67-64 with 1:03 to go but Williams scored, missed the and-1 free throw and Hawkins made two fouls shots with 35 seconds left to make it 71-64.

BYU (10-4, 1-2) suffered its first Big 12 loss of the season last time out, an 86-55 setback to No. 15 Houston on Saturday — the Cougars’ first 30-point loss since the 2018-19 season.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME