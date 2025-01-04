Lee, Sundell and big third quarter lead No. 12 Kansas State women past Texas Tech 77-57

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Serena Sundell had a double-double and No. 12 Kansas State took control in the third quarter for a 77-57 win over Texas Tech on Saturday, the 10th-straight win for the Wildcats.

Up six at halftime, Kansas State scored the first nine points of the second half — five by Temira Poindexter and four by Lee — and later added a 10-0 run to outscore the Red Raiders 28-9 for a 66-51 lead after three quarters.

The Wildcats hit 9 of 16 shots and 8 of 10 free throws while Texas Tech was 2 of 14 with 10 turnovers.

Sundell and Kennedy Taylor scored 13 points each for Kansas State (15-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) with Sundell dishing 11 assists. Taryn Sides added 11 points. Lee has 2,436 points and is five points shy of joining the NCAA top 100 in career scoring.

Bailey Maupin scored 21 points for the Red Raiders (12-4, 1-2), Jasmine Shavers added 12 and Maya Peat 10.

Lee had 11 points in the first quarter and the Wildcats led 20-16. The Red Raiders got their only lead when Maupin hit a jumper midway through the second quarter to make it 26-25. K-State led 38-21 at halftime.

The Red Raiders shot 54% in the first half but only 26% in the second half when they had 15 of their 24 turnovers.

Kansas State travels to Utah on Wednesday and Texas Tech is home against No. 18 West Virginia.