Texas Tech beats Kansas State 61-57, holds Wildcats scoreless over final 5-plus minutes

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) chats with Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang as he waits to go into the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Manhattan, Kan. Texas Tech won 61-57. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Darrion Williams scored 16 points, Elijah Hawkins added 14 with nine assists for Texas Tech and the Red Raiders held Kansas State scoreless for the final 5-plus minutes in their 61-57 win on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2 Big 12), which lost 85-84 in overtime to No. 3 Iowa State last time out, has won three of its last four games.

Brendan Hausen scored 13 points, Coleman Hawkins 12 and David N’Guessan added 11 for Kansas State (7-9, 1-4). Max Jones finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats have lost four games in a row and seven of their last eight.

Coleman Hawkins made a jumper that tied it at 57-all with 5:50 left but Elijah Hawkins answered 22 seconds later and Kansas State went scoreless the rest of the way. The Wildcats went 0 for 8 from the field and committed two turnovers down the stretch. Texas Tech was 0-for-4 shooting with four turnovers before Williams made a layup with 17 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Federiko Federiko converted a three-point play, Elijah Hawkins hit a 3-pointer and Christian Anderson made a layup and-1. Anderson followed with a fast-break layup and Federiko threw down a dunk to cap a 13-0 spurt that gave Texas Tech a 51-44 lead about 7 1/2 minutes into the second half.

Coleman Hawkins scored Kansas State's next eight points, including 3-pointers 30 seconds apart, before David Castillo made a layup to put the Wildcats back in front at 54-53 with 9:12 remaining.

Texas Tech forward Federiko Federiko (33) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Manhattan, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Texas Tech returns home to face Arizona on Saturday. Kansas State hits the road to face No. 9 Kansas on Saturday before a visit to No. 25 Baylor on Jan. 22.

