Smith scores 34 to push No. 21 Purdue past Toledo 83-64

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. —

Braden Smith had 34 points and 12 assists Sunday night to lift No. 21 Purdue to an 83-64 victory over Toledo.

Smith sank 12 of 22 shots, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, for the Boilermakers (9-4). Trey Kaufman-Renn contributed 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Fletcher Loyer added 17 points for Purdue.

Smith scored 17 of his points in the opening half to guide Purdue to a 39-28 halftime advantage. Purdue used an 18-2 spurt to take a 28-14 lead with 5:39 left in the first half.

Sonny Wilson and Sam Lewis each scored 13 points, and Seth Hubbard 11 points for the Rockets (6-6). Lewis had a team-high 11 rebounds as Toledo outrebounded Purdue 40-33.

The Boilermakers shot 49.2% from the field, while the Rockets shot 40.6%. Purdue had a 15-2 edge in fast break points.

Takeaways

Toledo: The Rockets were able to hold their own scoring inside with a 34-28 edge in the paint but shot 2 for 14 from 3. Toledo made just 4 of 9 free throws in the first half, including two consecutive air balls by Grgur Brcic.

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) shoots between Toledo guard Seth Hubbard (12) and guard Sonny Wilson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Purdue: The Boilermakers rebounded from two straight losses to win their 32nd consecutive non-conference game at home. Purdue got most of their scoring from their top three season scorers: Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer.

Key moment

After Toledo cut the deficit to 55-47 with 12:35 left, Smith hit a driving layup to start a 17-2 run for Purdue.

Key stat

The Boilermakers sank 10 of 28 3-pointers while Toledo was 2 of 14 on 3-pointers.

Up next

Purdue is at Minnesota Thursday while Toledo opens Mid-American Conference play at Western Michigan on Saturday.