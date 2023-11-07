Transfer Grant Nelson scores 24 to lead No. 24 Alabama past Morehead State 105-73

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Grant Nelson scored 24 points and fellow transfer Aaron Estrada added 16 in impressive Alabama debuts, leading the 24th-ranked Crimson Tide to a 105-73 victory over Morehead State on Monday night in the opener for both teams.

The defending Southeastern Conference champion Crimson Tide rolled to a 24-point lead midway through the first half with an overhauled roster.

Mark Sears, the top returning scorer, had 13 points and five assists. Freshman Jarin Stevenson scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

Nelson, a North Dakota State transfer, had seven rebounds and made all eight free throw attempts.

Riley Minix scored 19 to lead Morehead State. Jordan Lathon scored 14 points and Drew Thelwell added 13 for the defending Ohio Valley Conference champions.

The Tide are replacing first-round draft picks Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, along with other key players from a team that won a program-record 31 games and claimed the No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seed.

Miller watched from the stands with Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne.

Morehead St: Played without reigning and preseason OVC player of the year Mark Freeman, who could miss the season after October wrist surgery. It was a big blow to the preseason league favorites, coming off their first outright OVC regular season title since 1983-84.

Alabama: One of the nation's top transfer hauls got off to a strong start. The Tide made their first seven shots to take charge from the outset. Alabama made its first 20 free throws and finished 31 of 38 (81.6%).

Morehead State hosts Shawnee State on Wednesday night.

Alabama hosts Indiana State on Friday night.

