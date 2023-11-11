SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Trio helps Penn State pull away in second half to beat Lehigh 74-65

By The Associated Press

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Kanye Clary had 20 points, Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 18 off the bench and Qudus Wahab added a double-double to help Penn State pull away in the second half to beat Lehigh 74-65 on Friday night.

Clary sank 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions (2-0), but he also had seven of the team's 15 turnovers. Baldwin hit two 3-pointers and had three steals. Wahab finished with 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.

Keith Higgins Jr. scored nine points to help Lehigh (0-2) take a 38-33 lead, but Clary scored the final five points of the first half to pull Penn State even at 38-38 at halftime.

Higgins finished with 23 points, the lone Mountain Hawk to reach double figures. He added eight rebounds.

It was the 43rd meeting between the two in-state foes in a series that dates to 1902. Penn State leads the series 32-11, including a 22-1 record at home. Penn State beat Lehigh, picked to finish second in the Patriot League, for a 10th straight time and hasn't lost to the Mountain Hawks since 1987.

