Striplin scores 19, No. 15 Tennessee women roll past Troy 100-73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Karoline Striplin scored 19 points off the bench, Jillian Hollingshead and Destinee Wells scored 18 each, and No. 15 Tennessee defeated Troy 100-73 on Sunday.

Striplin and Hollingshead had double-doubles, Striplin adding 14 rebounds and Hollingshead with 10 boards. Wells had eight assists.

Sara Puckett had 14 points and Kaiya Wynn scored 10 for the Lady Vols (3-1).

Tennessee shot 56% in the second quarter and turned a 21-all tie after the first period into a 46-30 halftime lead. Striplin already had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Hollingshead had seven points and four rebounds in Tennessee's 31-point third quarter and the Lady Vols led 77-52 heading to the fourth. Tennessee's lead reached 30 once, when Wynn buried a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left.

Tennessee, averaging 89.3 ppg coming in, reached 100 points for the first time this season.

Troy entered with the No. 294 scoring defense in the nation.

Tennessee plays No. 18 Indiana on Thursday at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

