Tulane faces Temple following Cook's 24-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (9-7, 3-0 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Temple Owls after Jalen Cook scored 24 points in Tulane's 93-77 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Owls are 5-3 on their home court. Temple is 4-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Green Wave are 2-1 in AAC play. Tulane ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

The Owls and Green Wave square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Damian Dunn is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Cook is scoring 18.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 17.6 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.