Keyshawn Hall scores career-high 40, UCF beats Arizona State 95-89

TEMPE, Ariz. — Keyshawn Hall made 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and scored a career-high 40 points on Tuesday night to help UCF beat Arizona State 95-89.

Hall was 13-of-18 shooting, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range, grabbed seven rebounds and had six assists.

Hall's three-point play made it 82-80 with 4:53 left and Arizona State never again led. Darius Johnson scored seven of his 18 points, and Hall added six, from there to seal it.

BJ Freeman hit five 3s and finished with 26 points, both season highs, for Arizona State (10-6, 1-4 Big 12). Freshamn Jayden Quaintance scored a career-high 20 on 8-of-11 shooting.

Hall scored 29 first-half points and Jordan Ivy-Curry hit two 3s before Dallan “Deebo” Coleman and Johnson each made another as UCF (12-4, 3-2) opened the second half with a 16-6 run to take a 12-point lead. Arizona State scored seven consecutive points before Benny Williams threw down dunks 58 seconds apart to make it 69-60.

Amier Ali hit a 3-pointer and then stole the ball before Adam Miller made another 3 and Quantaince made a layup to cap an 11-0 run and give the Sun Devils a two-point lead midway through the second half. Freeman hit a 3-pointer with 7:52 left that made it 76-72 — tied for ASU's largest lead of the game.

Senior Jaylin Sellers (back), who led UCF in scoring (15.9 per game) and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection last season, and Moustapha Thiam (illness), a 7-foot-2 freshman averaging 2.5 blocks per game, did not play for the Knights.

ASU's Joson Sanon did not play (ankle) for the third time in the past four games.