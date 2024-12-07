SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker takes medical redshirt and will return for 2025-26 season

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker will sit out the rest of this season for the top-ranked Bruins while continuing to recover from a torn ACL she sustained in January.

Leger-Walker will use a medical redshirt and return for the 2025-26 season, coach Cori Close said Friday.

The graduate student tore her ACL on Jan. 28 against UCLA while playing for her former team, Washington State. She missed the final month and a half of last season, but was named to the All-Pac-12 team.

“I had hoped I would be competing with the Bruins this season, but I’ve decided I need more time to get back,” Leger-Walker said. “I am looking forward to getting fully healthy, training at an elite level, and coming back to the court next year.”

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME