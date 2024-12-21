RJ Davis rallies North Carolina past No. 18 UCLA 76-74 in CBS Sports Classic

NEW YORK — RJ Davis made the tying and go-ahead free throws with 13 seconds left, and North Carolina erased a 16-point deficit for a 76-74 victory over No. 18 UCLA on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Davis scored 17 points and gave the Tar Heels (7-5) their first lead since the opening minutes. Ian Jackson scored a career-high 24 points. Seth Trimble added 12 and forced a UCLA turnover that set up the free throws by Davis as North Carolina outscored UCLA 33-15 over the final 12-plus minutes and shot 46.8%.

Tyler Bilodeau tied a career high with 26 points but the Bruins (10-2) had a nine-game winning streak stopped. Sebastian Mack added 22 for UCLA, which shot 49.1%.

The Tar Heels forged a 72-all tie with 1:32 left on a basket by Jalen Washington. After Bilodeau missed a 3, Mack hit two free throws for a 74-72 lead with 48 seconds left. Davis made one free throw to trim it to a point, and after Trimble forced a turnover on Dylan Andrews, Davis hit two more for a 75-74 edge.

Takeaways

North Carolina: The Tar Heels overcame a season high-tying 18 turnovers.

UCLA: Bilodeau entered the game shooting 35.5% from 3 and made his first five attempts before his critical miss.

Key moment

The Bruns led 59-45 when Bilodeau was forced to the bench with his fourth foul with 11:45 remaining. The Tar Heels went on a 20-9 run until Bilodeau returned with 5:15 left and trailed 68-65.

UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Eric Dailey Jr. (3) defend North Carolina's Seth Trimble (7) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Key stat

North Carolina withstood missing 11 of 35 free throws.

Up next

North Carolina hosts Campbell on Dec. 29 in its final non-conference game before continuing ACC play. UCLA faces No. 13 Gonzaga next Saturday in the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood.

This story has been corrected to show that RJ Davis scored 17 points. A previous version said he had 16.