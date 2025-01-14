SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ace Bailey helps Rutgers end 3-game skid with 75-68 victory over struggling UCLA

UCLA guard Sebastian Mack, second from left, drives into Rutgers...

UCLA guard Sebastian Mack, second from left, drives into Rutgers guard Jamichael Davis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

By The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Freshman Ace Bailey totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rutgers beat UCLA 75-68 on Monday night, ending the Scarlet Knights' three-game losing streak by extending the Bruins' skid to four.

Bailey made 7 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and all five of his free throws for Rutgers (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten Conference). He also blocked three shots on the way to his fifth double-double of the season.

Dylan Harper hit two 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Scarlet Knights. Jeremiah Williams had 11 points off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting.

Eric Dailey Jr. and reserve Sebastian Mack scored 16 apiece to lead UCLA (11-6, 2-4), which was ranked 15th before the slide. Kobe Johnson scored 13.

Lazar Stefanovic hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run for UCLA to begin the game. Rutgers evened the score at 16 on a layup by Williams. Mack answered with a layup and the Bruins had a 33-30 lead at the break.

Bailey tipped in a missed shot for Rutgers to begin the second half and Harper followed with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Scarlet Knights their first lead. UCLA battled back to tie it a 41 on a basket by Dailey. Tyson Acuff answered with a 3-pointer and Bailey hit a jumper to give the Scarlet Knights a 46-41 lead with 14:46 remaining.

Rutgers never trailed over the final 19:04.

Rutgers center Lathan Sommerville (24) reaches toward UCLA guard Skyy...

Rutgers center Lathan Sommerville (24) reaches toward UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. Credit: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The two schools played three previous times between 1976-81 with UCLA winning twice. The Bruins had never played on Rutgers' home floor.

Up next: Rutgers travels to play Nebraska on Thursday. UCLA will host Iowa on Friday.

_

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME