Freshman Sarah Strong scores 22 points to lead No. 2 UConn past Holy Cross 88-52

STORRS, Conn. — Freshman Sarah Strong scored 22 points and No. 2 UConn outscored Holy Cross by 30 points in the second half of an 88-52 victory on Tuesday night.

Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points and Paige Bueckers added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UConn (7-0), which led 33-27 at the break and shot 7 for 12 from 3-point distance in the second half.

Lindsay Berger scored 12 points and Kaitlyn Flanagan added 10 points for Holy Cross (4-4).

Azzi Fudd made her first start of the season for UConn after missing the first three games of the season as she recovered from a knee injury that limited her to just two games during the 2023-24 season. Fudd scored seven points in 18 minutes.

Takeaways

Holy Cross: The Crusaders held UConn to a season-low 33 points in the first half and are the only opponent to be within single digits of UConn at halftime this season.

UConn: After shooting 3 for 14 from distiance against Ole Miss, the Huskies had a season-high 14 3-pointers.

Key moment

Holy Cross pulled within four points on Kaitlyn Flanagan's 3-pointer 49 seconds into the second half. After a layup by Bueckers, Sarah Strong had a basket and a steal that led to Kaitlyn Chen making 1 of 2 shots from the line. Chen added a fast-break layup and Fudd capped 10-0 run with a 3-pointer, putting the Huskies up 46-32.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket as Holy Cross guard Simone Foreman (24) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Storrs, Conn. Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

Key stat

UConn finished with 27 assists on 35 baskets. That included 18 assists on 22 baskets in the second half as the Huskies shot 64.7% from the field after halftime.

Up next

The Crusaders host Stony Brook on Sunday. UConn faces Louisville in the Women's Champions Classic on Saturday at Barclays Center.