Karaban leads No. 11 UConn past Butler, 78-74

INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Karaban scored 21 points, including two late 3-pointers, and No. 11 UConn won its sixth straight game, beating Butler 78-74 on Saturday.

Liam McNeeley added 17 points and Hassan Diarra 12 for the Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East)

Andre Screen and Patrick McCaffery each scored 17 points and Pierre Brooks added 13 points for the Bulldogs (7-6, 0-2).

Butler used an 8-0 run to tie it at 63-all but could never get the lead. McNeeley’s three-point play put UConn ahead 66-63 with 4:18 remaining.

Diarra sank a shot-clock jumper to give UConn a 71-67 lead with 1:34 left. After McCaffery’s two free throws closed the gap to 71-69, Karaban hit a 3-pointer to make it 74-69 with 59 seconds to go.

McCaffery’s driving layup closed the lead to 76-74 with 8.3 seconds left, but McNeeley’s two free throws to ice the game.

The Huskies led by as many as 16 points early before settling for a 42-33 halftime edge.

Butler forward Jahmyl Telfort (11) shoots over Connecticut forward Alex Karaban (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Takeaways

UConn: After dropping all three games in the Maui Invitational, the Huskies have gone on a run. The Huskies edged Xavier 94-89 in overtime on Wednesday.

Butler: The Bulldogs battled back each time it looked like UConn had seized control, but never could get the lead. Butler hit 23 of 28 free throws to keep it close.

Key moment

Karaban’s second 3-pointer in the final 2 1/2 minutes pushed UConn’s lead to 74-69 with 59 seconds left.

Key stat

The Huskies sank 11 of 24 3-pointers, while the Bulldogs were 5 of 15 from long range.

Connecticut forward Alex Karaban (11) celebrates after a three-point basket against Butler in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Up next

Both teams are back in Big East action Jan. 1. UConn is at DePaul and Butler hosts Villanova.