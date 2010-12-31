UConn turns from streak to national title

Coach Geno Auriemma always preached that championships are what his Connecticut Huskies chase, not streaks. With UConn's record 90-game win streak over, Auriemma can get back to his primary goal: winning a third straight national title.

"It's where we go from here that will define this team more than the 90 wins," Auriemma said. "What happens for the rest of the season will belong to them. And I am excited about that."

Huskies star Maya Moore, a constant for UConn during the streak, had just 14 points in Thursday night's 71-59 loss at Stanford. She settled for three-pointers - 4-for-11 - even when Auriemma pleaded with her to take it to the basket. She was 1-for-4 inside the arc.

With her team trailing by six late in the game, Moore finally got to the free-throw line for the first time and missed her only attempt. It was only the third loss in her UConn career.

After a cross-country flight home, the Huskies have six days to prepare for their next opponent, Villanova. The Big East has six other top 25 teams. January also brings a trip to No. 10 North Carolina and a home game Jan. 31 against third-ranked Duke.

Auriemma was hardly distraught by the loss. "This losing stuff is getting old, I hate it," he cracked Thursday night. "I just wish we could catch a break every once in a while, so these kids can have some success."

He will have ample time to break down the Stanford game and point out every error. "When we show the mistakes to them again, it will mean a lot more this time because now they'll know what the result can be," Auriemma said.

During the streak, the Huskies won by nearly 34 points a game, all but two victories by double-digits. They beat ranked opponents 31 times and trailed for just 134 minutes during the 90 wins.- AP