UConn's Azzi Fudd and USC's Kennedy Smith both return from injury in marquee matchup

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn's Azzi Fudd and USC's Kennedy Smith both returned Saturday night after missing time with injuries.

Smith, who was out for about a month after having a surgical procedure, was back in the Trojans' starting lineup. The school declined to comment on the nature of the injury sighting HIPAA laws. The freshman guard was averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games before getting hurt.

She missed seven games, including USC's loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 23.

Fudd suffered a mild knee sprain against Louisville on Dec. 7 and missed the Huskies' next three games. The star guard was out almost all of last season with a torn ACL in her knee. She checked in for the first time to start the second quarter.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma said Friday that Fudd was “questionable. Probable. Doubtful? I'm saying there's a chance, yeah. I know she wants to play."