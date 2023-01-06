UMBC 92, Albany (NY) 83
ALBANY (NY) (5-12)
Beagle 4-8 5-6 13, Jackson 2-4 0-0 4, Patel 4-11 0-0 10, Drumgoole 7-17 9-9 26, Hutcheson 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 4-12 3-4 14, Reddish 5-7 0-0 14, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0, Ketner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 17-19 83.
UMBC (10-6)
Doles 3-5 4-4 11, Obeng-Mensah 5-8 0-1 10, Beaudion 2-3 1-1 5, Boonyasith 7-15 5-6 21, Lawrence 8-15 1-3 18, Brown 2-3 3-4 7, Picarelli 2-6 4-4 9, Fagan 5-6 1-3 11, Docks 0-1 0-0 0, Sapp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 19-26 92.
Halftime_UMBC 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 12-33 (Reddish 4-6, Davis 3-8, Drumgoole 3-12, Patel 2-5, Hutcheson 0-2), UMBC 5-22 (Boonyasith 2-9, Doles 1-2, Picarelli 1-3, Lawrence 1-6, Docks 0-1, Sapp 0-1). Fouled Out_Reddish. Rebounds_Albany (NY) 37 (Patel 10), UMBC 30 (Obeng-Mensah 10). Assists_Albany (NY) 15 (Beagle 4), UMBC 21 (Boonyasith 7). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 21, UMBC 16. A_1,075 (4,654).