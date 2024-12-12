No. 14 North Carolina women beat UNC Greensboro 80-56 for its seventh straight victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals to help No. 14 North Carolina beat UNC Greensboro 80-56 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight victory.

North Carolina led 44-29 at halftime and held a double-digit lead the entire second half. The Tar Heels scored the opening six points of the second half for a 21-point lead.

The Tar Heels scored 17 points off 17 UNC Greensboro turnovers.

Indya Nivar added 11 points for North Carolina (10-1). The Tar Heels made 14 of 20 free throws compared to 7 of 10 for UNC Greensboro.

Jaila Lee scored 14 points and Nya Smith added 10 points for UNC Greensboro (7-3), which lost for the 14th straight time in the series.

North Carolina looks to hand No. 25 Georgia Tech its first loss of the season on Sunday in an ACC opener. UNC Greensboro's next two games are also against Power Four opponents, starting with Georgia on Monday.