UNC Greensboro rolls to record-setting win over Virginia-Lynchburg

By The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Donovan Atwell scored 19 points and UNC Greensboro set several program records in a 135-57 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg on Thursday.

The 135 points was a new high for the Spartans (9-3), as were their 78-point margin of victory, 42-point halftime lead, 55 field goals and 68 rebounds.

Eight players reached double-figures in scoring, among them Domas Kauzonas with 18 points and Jalen Breath and Keyshaun Langley with 17 points each.

Marcus Brown scored 21 points for the Dragons.

