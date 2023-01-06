UNC Wilmington visits N.C. A&T following Woods' 30-point performance

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-3, 3-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-10, 1-2 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Kam Woods scored 30 points in N.C. A&T's 92-79 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 at home. N.C. A&T ranks sixth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Austin Johnson leads the Aggies with 6.7 boards.

The Seahawks have gone 3-0 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The Aggies and Seahawks match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is shooting 40.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 7.3 points for the Seahawks. Trazarien White is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.