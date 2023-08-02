USC promotes Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis to assistant basketball coaches

LOS ANGELES — Desmon Farmer and Kurt Karis have been promoted to assistants on coach Andy Enfield’s basketball staff at Southern California.

Farmer spent the last two seasons as the team’s director of scouting after serving as a graduate assistant for one season. He previously worked with pro and elite youth athletes on skill development.

Farmer played for USC from 2001-04, scoring 1,606 points that still ranks fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list. He helped the Trojans reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament as a freshman.

Karis spent the last three seasons as director of scouting after working two seasons as a graduate assistant. He played the 2017 and 2018 seasons for the Trojans after starting his career at Chicago State. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from USC.