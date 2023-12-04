JuJu Watkins has 5th game of 30 points and No. 6 Southern California routs San Diego 89-58

LOS ANGELES — JuJu Watkins scored 30 points and No. 6 Southern California defeated San Diego 89-58 on Sunday.

It was fifth time the star freshman has scored 30 or more points in a game this season. She reached the mark on a 3-pointer in the game's final 3 minutes. Watkins made all six of her free throws and had eight rebounds and five assists.

The Trojans (7-0) effectively put away the Toreros in the second quarter.

Watkins scored 11 straight points to stretch a five-point lead into a 16-point advantage. She scored off her own steal and then grabbed a defensive rebound, raced downcourt, brushed off a defender and hit a 3-pointer for a 36-20 lead.

Kayla Williams and Taylor Bigby followed with back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Trojans led 48-28 at the break.

Kylie Horstmeyer tied her career high with 18 points to lead the Toreros (3-5), who committed 18 turnovers. They tried double-teaming Watkins, but she usually found a way to the basket or passed to an open teammate.

Watkins had eight points in the third, reeling off six in a row, and USC extended its lead to 67-42 with Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller applauding the freshman from courtside.

San Diego kept it close in the first quarter when both teams shot 53% from the floor. It wasn't until the Trojans closed with six straight points that they owned their largest lead of the period, 23-17.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The Toreros have lost to four of the six NCAA Tournament teams they'll face this season. They had four starters to replace from last season and dipped into the transfer portal as well as adding three freshmen, including two from Australia.

USC: The Trojans are spending the entire month of December playing in the area, with their longest trip being Long Beach on Dec. 21. They'll cap the month with their toughest matchup so far, against No. 2 and crosstown rival UCLA in Westwood on Dec. 30.

UP NEXT

San Diego: Hosts San Diego State on Thursday.

USC: Hosts UC Riverside on Dec. 10.

