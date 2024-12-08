SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Claude scores 20 points, leads hot-shooting USC over Washington 85-61 to end a three-game skid

Southern California guard Desmond Claude (1) attempts to drive by Washington guard Luis Kortright (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 in Seattle. Credit: AP/Kevin Clark

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Desmond Claude scored 20 points to lead four in double figures and Southern California rolled to an 85-61 victory over Washington on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.

USC shot 70% (19 of 27) in the first half for a 26-point lead, 51-25, at the break. Claude and Wesley Yates III each scored 12 points and Saint Thomas added 10 for USC (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten). Washington pulled within 22 points early in the second but didn’t get closer.

Thomas hit a step-back jumper to stretch the Trojans' lead to 31 points, 66-35, with 12:36 remaining. It was the Trojans' largest lead of the season.

Claude was 5 of 6 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Yates and Thomas each scored 19 points. Yates made three of the Trojans’ seven 3-pointers. Rashaun Agee added 15 points for USC, which finished 32-of-50 (64%) shooting overall.

Mekhi Mason scored 15 points to lead Washington (6-3, 0-2). Zoom Diallo added 10 points.

