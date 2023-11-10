Utah sets school record for 3s in 108-48 win over South Carolina State

SALT LAKE CITY — Issy Palmer scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers and Gianna Kneepkins added 16 points to help No. 5 Utah to a 108-48 rout of South Carolina State on Thursday night.

Kneepkins hit four of Utah's school record 21 3-pointers. The Utes were 21-of-53 from behind the arc. Utah also dominated on the glass with a 63-23 advantage. Alissa Pili chipped in 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Cassandra Colon led South Carolina State with 12 points. Taniya McGown chipped in 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Utah made seven of its 3-pointers in the first quarter and score 15 of the first 16 points to blow the game open early. Kneepkins sparked the run hitting her first two 3-pointers. The Utes scored five consecutive baskets later in the period to extend their lead to 33-7. Reese Ross capped the 12-0 run with a fastbreak layup.

Utah led by as many as 60 points after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs struggled to generate consistent offense in their season opener. They totaled only eight baskets before halftime and trailed by double digits almost the entire game.

Utah forward Alissa Pili, right, defends against South Carolina State Jordan Releford (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

Utah: The high-powered Ute offense carved up South Carolina from the perimeter and at the rim. Utah had a 30-4 advantage in offensive rebounds and outscored the Bulldogs 25-3 in second chance points.

UP NEXT

South Carolina State is at UNC-Greensboro on Saturday.

Utah is at Baylor on Tuesday.