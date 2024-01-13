No. 20 Utah State beats UNLV 87-86 on a 5-point play with 8.4 seconds left

LAS VEGAS — Great Osobor made two free throws with 8.4 seconds left to complete a five-point play and allow No. 20 Utah State to escape with an 87-86 victory over UNLV on Saturday.

UNLV's Luis Rodriguez then made two free throws for an 86-82 lead with 14.3 seconds to go. But Darius Brown II made a 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left and UNLV’s Kalib Boone was called for a foul away from the ball, sending Osobor to the line for a potential five-point play and the Aggies’ first lead of the game. Osobor made both foul shots, and Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Osobor had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Aggies (16-1, 4-0 Mountain West) to extend their winning streak to 15 games, the longest active one in the nation. Ian Martinez also scored 24 points.

Rodriguez led UNLV (8-7, 1-2) with 23 points and nine rebounds, and Boone scored 18 points.

UNLV took the lead right away, going ahead as much as 58-45 early in the second half, but the Aggies didn't go away. They went on a 10-2 run to get to within 64-61 midway through the half and set the stage for a tense finish.

Brown made a 3-pointer and Mason Falslev a layup to bring Utah State to within 83-82 with 31 seconds left. UNLV's Thomas made one of two free throws with 27 seconds remaining to extend the lead to two points. Osobor, however, missed a layup with 15 seconds left.

