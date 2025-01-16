Madsen and Dawes combine for 33 points to lead Utah over TCU 73-65

FORT WORTH, Texas — Gabe Madsen scored 17 points, Keanu Dawes added 16 and Utah never trailed in a 73-65 victory over TCU on Wednesday night.

Lawson Lovering added 11 points and Mike Sharavjamts 10 for Utah (10-6, 2-3 Big 12). Jake Wahlin grabbed 11 rebounds to go with eight points.

Vasean Allette scored 19 points to lead TCU (9-7, 2-3). Noah Reynolds and Brendan Wenzel scored 12 points apiece. Micah Robinson chipped in 10 points.

Madsen scored 11 points to help Utah build a 30-26 halftime lead. Allette had 11 first-half points for TCU.

The Utes had their largest lead, 45-31, with 14:16 remaining. TCU pulled within six points several times in the second half but didn't get closer, the last time on Robinson's 3-pointer with 13 seconds left. There was one only tie, five minutes into the game.

It was the first conference matchup since 2011 between the former Western Athletic Conference and Mountain West Conference foes.

Utah, which has won two straight since snapping a four-game skid, hosts rival BYU on Saturday. TCU is on the road at No. 25 Baylor on Sunday.

Utah guard Miro Little (1) chases the ball against TCU center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) and guard Vasean Allette (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. Credit: AP/LM Otero

