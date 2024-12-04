SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Blakes, Raynaud pace Stanford in 77-63 win over Utah Valley

By The Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. — Jaylen Blakes scored 18 points, Maxime Raynaud recorded a double-double and Stanford pulled away late in the first half and went on to beat Utah Valley 77-63 on Tuesday.

Raynaud scored 14 points and tied a career high with 17 rebounds, Oziyah Sellers scored 14 points and Ryan Agarwal 10 for the Cardinal (7-2). Stanford made 30 for 63 (47.6%) overall, despite a 5-for-20 shooting effort from 3-point range.

Tanner Toolson threw down a dunk and then converted a three-point play with 4:29 left before halftime to bring the Wolverines within 28-26, but Stanford closed the half with a 10-0 spurt and led by double digits for most of the rest of the way. Raynaud made a jump shot with 50 seconds left and added a dunk with 14 seconds to go and Stanford led 38-26.

The Cardinal started the second half with an 9-2 run with a pair of Blakes free throws, layups by Raynaud and Chisom Okpara and a 3-pointer by Blakes for a 47-28 advantage.

Kylin Green's layup with 10:54 remaining in the game brought Utah Valley within 53-44 and marked the only time in the second half the Wolverines got within single digits.

Dominick Nelson scored 22 points and Toolson 11 for the Wolverines (4-4).

