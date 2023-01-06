UTSA 75, Middle Tennessee 72
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (9-6)
Dishman 3-9 3-4 9, Bufford 1-1 1-2 3, Lawrence 8-12 2-2 20, Lenard 1-3 0-0 3, Weston 5-11 3-4 15, Porter 5-5 0-2 12, King 1-3 0-0 3, Millin 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman-Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Fussell 2-2 0-2 5. Totals 27-52 9-16 72.
UTSA (7-8)
Diouf 1-3 0-0 2, Germany 9-14 5-6 23, Buggs 3-9 2-2 11, Medor 6-12 7-10 19, Richards 3-11 4-6 11, Czumbel 2-5 0-0 5, Farmer 1-1 2-3 4, Bofinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 20-27 75.
Halftime_UTSA 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Middle Tennessee 9-17 (Porter 2-2, Weston 2-3, Lawrence 2-5, Fussell 1-1, Lenard 1-2, King 1-3, Millin 0-1), UTSA 5-16 (Buggs 3-8, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-5, Germany 0-1). Fouled Out_Lenard, Czumbel. Rebounds_Middle Tennessee 26 (Lawrence 6), UTSA 24 (Germany 11). Assists_Middle Tennessee 11 (Dishman 5), UTSA 8 (Germany, Richards 2). Total Fouls_Middle Tennessee 21, UTSA 19.