SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Beers posts career-high 30 points in No. 16 Oklahoma women's 101-81 win over Vanderbilt

By The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. — Raegan Beers scored a career-high 30 points shooting 11 for 13 and grabbed 14 rebounds and 16th-ranked Oklahoma beat Vanderbilt 101-81 on Thursday night for the Sooners' fourth straight win.

Payton Verhulst and reserve Zya Vann scored 16 points each for the Sooners (20-6, 8-5 Big 12), who shot 52.2% (36 for 69).

Vanderrbilt (19-8, 6-7) freshman Mikayla Blakes scored 42 points following a 55-point scoring effort against Auburn on Sunday in setting the Division I freshman record. Khamil Pierre added 11 points.

Oklahoma led for all but 19 seconds. Blakes' 3-pointer gave Vanderbilt an 11-10 lead with 6:55 left in the first quarter. Vann made a 3-pointer 19 seconds later to spark a 13-2 run and the Sooners closed the quarter up 21-13.

Vanderbilt stayed within close proximity and faced just a 43-37 deficit at halftime. But Oklahoma all but sealed it in the third quarter when it took a 55-51 advantage and grew it to a 77-54 lead. Vanderbilt went scoreless for 2:09 and 3:51 in the quarter.

Lexy Keys gave Oklahoma its largest lead at 82-54 with 9:17 remaining. It was the fifth time this season Oklahoma has reached triple digits.

Vanderbilt, beaten in four of its last five, hosts sixth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.

Oklahoma travels to Arkansas on Sunday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME