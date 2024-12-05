Collins and Edwards lead Vanderbilt over Virginia Tech 80-64 in SEC/ACC Challenge

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Jason Edwards scored 19 points, MJ Collins added 15 and Vanderbilt cruised to an 80-64 victory over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Edwards and Collins were a combined 10-of-22 shooting from the floor and each made three of Vanderbilt's nine 3-pointers. The Commodores shot above 50% in each half and finished 29 of 55 (53%) overall.

Vanderbilt (7-1) also scored 28 points off 15 turnovers. The Commodores have forced double-digit turnovers in 8 of 9 games and 15-plus turnovers seven times.

Jaden Schutt scored 15 points from five 3s to lead Virginia Tech (3-4). Mylyjael Poteat added 14 points and Ben Burnham had 10.

Virginia Tech trailed by seven points early in the second half before Brandon Rechsteiner scored five straight points and Tyler Johnson added a dunk and layup to cut the deficit to 45-43 with 15:41 remaining. Vanderbilt scored the next nine points and the Hokies didn't get closer.

Edwards' 3-pointer stretched the Commodores' lead to 74-60 with about four minutes left.

Collins made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to help Vanderbilt build a 39-34 advantage at the break. Poteat scored 12 first-half points for the Hokies.

The Hokies have lost eight in a row to current SEC members, with their last win at Mississippi, 83-80 in overtime, on Dec. 2, 2017.

The meeting was the eighth all-time with six of the previous seven games coming between 1961 and 1977.

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball