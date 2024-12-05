Walter Clayton scores 27 points, No. 13 Florida beats Virginia 87-69 in SEC/ACC Challenge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Walter Clayton scored 27 points, Alex Condon added 19 points and eight rebounds and No. 13 Florida beat Virginia 87-69 in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.

Clayton hit five 3-pointers, including a four-point play in the second half, as the Gators (9-0) matched their best start since the 2005-06 season. That one ended with a national championship. This one looks promising, especially considering Florida has won every game by at least 13 points.

Turnovers had a lot to do with the latest victory. The Gators scored 20 points off 15 turnovers, forcing the Cavaliers (5-3) into mistake after mistake.

Virginia was a 17 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM, and held tough early. But the Gators showed their talent and depth while erasing a nine-point deficit and pulling away in the second half.

Alijah Martin chipped in 16 points for Florida, and Denzel Aberdeen added 12.

Elijah Saunders led Virginia with 19 points. Isaac McKneely finished with 12 points, seven boards and five assists.

Takeaways

Virginia: The Cavaliers have lost their three toughest games by double digits, including 64-42 to Tennessee and 80-55 to St. John's.

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/Alan Youngblood

Florida: A day after expressing little concern about Virginia’s defensive prowess or McKneely — “I ain’t worried about him” — Clayton proved to be the best player on the court. He hit 10 of 19 shots.

Key moment

The Gators hit three 3-pointers to spark a 15-0 run that turned a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead in the first half. Aberdeen hit two shots from long range.

Key stat

Florida had nine steals, giving coach Todd Golden's team 74 in nine games.

Up next

Virginia opens ACC play at SMU on Saturday, and Florida plays Arizona State in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta on Dec. 14.