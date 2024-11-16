SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ace Baldwin Jr., Zach Hicks both score 19 as Penn State breezes to 86-64 victory over Virginia Tech

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Ace Baldwin Jr. and Zach Hicks scored 19 points apiece and Penn State rolled to an 86-64 victory over Virginia Tech at the Hall of Fame Series on Friday night.

Baldwin added 10 assists for his first double-double of the season for the Nittany Lions (4-0). He made 5 of 11 shots from the floor and nine of his 10 free throws. Hicks hit five 3-pointers and added five rebounds and three steals.

Nick Kern came off the bench to score 16 for Penn State. He made 6 of 7 shots and 4 of 6 free throws. Fred Dilione V scored 11.

Mylyjael Poteat led the Hokies (3-1) with 15 points.

Hicks made three 3-pointers and scored 12 while Kern added 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting to lead Penn State to a 37-29 advantage at halftime. Poteat had 11 points at the break for the Hokies.

Kern hit a jumper with 7:47 remaining to give Penn State a 72-52 lead. The Nittany Lions had the lead for all but 32 seconds when the game was tied.

The Nittany Lions shot 51% from the floor, made 8 of 22 from beyond the arc (36.4%) and 22 of 30 at the foul line.

Virginia Tech shot 44.4%, hit 5 of 18 from distance and 19 of 26 at the foul line.

UP NEXT

Penn State returns home to host Purdue-Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech will also head back home to play Jacksonville on Wednesday.

