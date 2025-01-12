Hildreth, Sallis power Wake Forest in 88-78 win over Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Cameron Hildreth scored 31 points, Hunter Sallis added 22 points, half of them in a key stretch of the second half, and Wake Forest defeated Miami 88-78 on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons held a double-digit lead for most of the second half, but a three-point play by Matthew Cleveland got Miami within 75-68 with about four minutes remaining. Sallis responded with a jumper on Wake Forest's next possession and added two free throws on the following possession.

When Sallis finished in the paint for an 84-73 lead with 1:31 remaining it capped a 3 1/2-minute stretch in which he scored all 11 of Wake Forest's points.

Hildreth reached his season high on 11-for-16 shooting with 6 of 8 3-pointers. Sallis, who has five consecutive 20-point games, made 8 of 15 shots. Tre'Von Spillers scored 17 points and Efton Reid added 10 for the Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC), who got 85 points from their starters.

Cleveland led Miami (4-12, 0-5) with 22 points, Jalil Bethea added 13 and Austin Swartz 12. Backup guards Paul Djobet and A.J. Staton-McCray scored 11 and 10, respectively.

There were eight lead changes in the first half, the last on Hildreth's 3-pointer for a 26-24 lead with seven minutes remaining. Later, he scored the last five points of the half on a 3-pointer and a layup and Wake Forest led 39-31 at halftime. Hildreth made 4 of 5 3s and scored 16 points in the half.

It was Wake Forest's third win in 14 games at Miami's Watsco Center, the last in January 2007.

Miami, which has lost five in a row, plays at No. 4 Duke on Tuesday.

Wake Forest, now on a three-game winning streak, hosts Stanford on Wednesday.