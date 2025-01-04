Sallis has 20, Harris 17, Wake Forest pulls away from NC State 77-59

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hunter Sallis scored 20 points, Juke Harris added 17 off the bench and Wake Forest pulled away in the second half for a 77-59 win over N.C. State on Saturday.

Up four points about five minutes into the second half, Sallis scored six points, Efton Reid had a three—point play and Ty-Laur Johnson hit a 3-pointer in a 12-2 run that put the Demon Deacons on top 57-43. The Wolfpack never got back within single digits and Sallis hit a jumper with five minutes remain for the biggest lead at 73-51.

Tre'Von Spillers scored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Wake Forest (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 58% in the second half and 55% for the game. Harris was 6-of-8 shooting.

Marcus Hill led N.C. State (8-6, 1-2) with 14 points. Dontgrez Styles added 11 points and Michael O'Connell had 10. The Wolfpack shot 48% in the first half and 33% in the second.

Wake Forest got off to a quick start with Harris and Sallis hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in a 9-0 run that made it 19-4. The Wolfpack climbed back into it with a 9-0 run, making it 30-28. Harris and Cameron Hildreth scored the last two baskets of the half to give the Demon Deacons a 38-32 lead.

Hill and Taylor opened the second half with layups to pull N.C. State back within two but a Spillers layup and Sallis 3 started the surge that had Wake Forest on top by 12 when Sallis made two free throws with 12:11 left in the game.

N.C. State is home against Notre Dame on Wednesday. Wake Forest goes to Miami on Saturday.