SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Sallis has 20, Harris 17, Wake Forest pulls away from NC State 77-59

By The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hunter Sallis scored 20 points, Juke Harris added 17 off the bench and Wake Forest pulled away in the second half for a 77-59 win over N.C. State on Saturday.

Up four points about five minutes into the second half, Sallis scored six points, Efton Reid had a three—point play and Ty-Laur Johnson hit a 3-pointer in a 12-2 run that put the Demon Deacons on top 57-43. The Wolfpack never got back within single digits and Sallis hit a jumper with five minutes remain for the biggest lead at 73-51.

Tre'Von Spillers scored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Wake Forest (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 58% in the second half and 55% for the game. Harris was 6-of-8 shooting.

Marcus Hill led N.C. State (8-6, 1-2) with 14 points. Dontgrez Styles added 11 points and Michael O'Connell had 10. The Wolfpack shot 48% in the first half and 33% in the second.

Wake Forest got off to a quick start with Harris and Sallis hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in a 9-0 run that made it 19-4. The Wolfpack climbed back into it with a 9-0 run, making it 30-28. Harris and Cameron Hildreth scored the last two baskets of the half to give the Demon Deacons a 38-32 lead.

Hill and Taylor opened the second half with layups to pull N.C. State back within two but a Spillers layup and Sallis 3 started the surge that had Wake Forest on top by 12 when Sallis made two free throws with 12:11 left in the game.

N.C. State is home against Notre Dame on Wednesday. Wake Forest goes to Miami on Saturday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME