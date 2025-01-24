SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Lexi Donarski scores 17 points and makes 5 3-pointers as No. 13 North Carolina women top Wake Forest

By The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Lexi Donarski scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers and No. 13 North Carolina extended its winning streak to five straight with a 76-51 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday night.

North Carolina (18-3, 6-2 ACC) is off to its best start under coach Courtney Banghart and best overall since the 2012-13 team started 23-3.

North Carolina raced to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter after closing on a 20-1 run. But Wake Forest battled back in the second when Alyssa Andrews and Raegyn Conley combined to make three straight 3-pointers to begin a 15-2 run that ended in a 24-21 deficit.

Donarski's fifth 3-ponter with 5:09 left in the third quarter gave North Carolina a double-digit lead for good at 46-35. Wake Forest got within 10 points early in the fourth before Grace Townsend made a 3-pointer to make it 55-42.

Donarski made five-plus 3-pointers for the third straight game.

Townsend finished with 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting for North Carolina, which improved to 34-4 against Wake Forest at home and 69-18 overall. Lanie Grant added 10 points.

North Carolina scored 26 points off 24 Wake Forest turnovers.

Rylie Theuerkauf led Wake Forest (7-12, 0-8) with 19 points. Malaya Cowles scored 10.

Wake Forest returns home to play Boston College on Sunday, while North Carolina hosts NCAA scoring leader Ta’Niya Latson and Florida State.

