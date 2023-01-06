Walker and UAB host Florida International

UAB Blazers (12-3, 3-1 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (7-7, 1-2 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on the Florida International Panthers after Jordan Walker scored 21 points in UAB's 88-86 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Panthers are 7-2 in home games. Florida International has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blazers are 3-1 in C-USA play. UAB is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Panthers and Blazers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Walker is scoring 24.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 11.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.