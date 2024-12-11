Mekhi Mason scores 23 to help Washington pull away for 87-69 victory over Eastern Washington

SEATTLE — Mekhi Mason scored a season-high 23 points and Washington pulled away in the second half to beat Eastern Washington 87-69 on Tuesday night.

Mason made 7 of 11 shots with five 3-pointers and he scored 15 after halftime to help the Huskies (7-3) turn a seven-point lead into a rout, improving to 5-1 at home.

Great Osobor totaled 16 points for Washington, which was coming off losses to former Pac-12 rivals UCLA and USC to begin the trio's first season in the Big Ten Conference. Tyler Harris added 15 points and Zoom Diallo scored 14.

Andrew Cook led the Eagles (2-9) with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Nic McClain had 15 points and five assists before fouling out. Emmett Marquardt pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Cook made two free throws to give Eastern Washington a 15-12 lead with 12:53 left in the first half. Christian King and Jase Butler sandwiched 3-pointers around two free throws by Diallo in an 8-0 run as Washington moved in front for good and built a 39-32 advantage at halftime.

The Huskies shot 60.7% from the floor and made 10 of 19 from 3-point range. The Eagles made half of their 56 shots overall but missed 12 of 17 from beyond the arc. They fell to 0-7 on the road.

Dan Monson has taken the reins at EWU after stints at Gonzaga, Minnesota and most recently Long Beach State. Danny Sprinkle is in his first season at Washington after head-coaching stops at Montana State and Utah State.

Washington is idle until Dec. 18 when it hosts Washington State. Eastern Washington returns to action on Dec. 21 when it hosts Lincoln University of California.

