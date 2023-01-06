Washington leads California Baptist over Utah Tech 72-58

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Scotty Washington scored 17 points to guide California Baptist to a 72-58 victory over Utah Tech on Thursday night.

Washington was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Lancers (9-7, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference). Joe Quintana scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Timothy Ighoefe scored 11 with 10 rebounds.

The Trailblazers (9-7, 1-2) by Tanner Christensen's 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jacob Nicolds added 15 points and Isaiah Pope scored 13.

NEXT UP

Up next for Cal Baptist is a Saturday matchup with New Mexico State on the road, while Utah Tech hosts SFA on Thursday.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.