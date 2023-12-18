SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Brooks, Wheeler help Washington overcome 16-point deficit, beat Seattle 100-99 in 2OT

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 19 and 14 assists and Washington rallied from a 16-point second half deficit to beat Seattle 100-99 in double overtime Sunday night at the Battle for Seattle.

The Redhawks haven't beaten their cross-town rival since the beat Washington 82-78 victory on Nov. 28, 1978.

Koren Johnson scored 14 points for Washington and Wilhelm Breidenbach — who did not play in the first half — added a career-high 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Moses Wood scored 11 points.

Brooks drew a double team on the right block and then fed Wheeler for a driving layup to open the scoring in the second OT and, after Cameron Tyson hit a 3-pointer to make it 96-all with 2:50 left, Wood made a tipin and Wheeler followed with a layup to give Washington a four-point lead with 1:34 to go. Seyi Reiley made 1-of-2 free throw with 27 seconds remaining and, after Braxton Meah was called for traveling, Alex Schumacher was fouled as he made a driving layup with 8 seconds to go. He missed the and-1 free throw, Reiley grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Schumacher, who missed at contested 3 at the buzzer.

Schumacher had 20 points with eight assists and did not commit a turnover for Seattle (6-5). Tyson scored 18, Brandton Chatfield had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Paris Dawson added 16 points and Reiley 10.

Washington's Franck Kepnang scored 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds before he left the game, following a thunderous dunk, early in the second half. The 6-foot-11 senior did not return.

Chatfield's dunk to open the scoring in the second half gave the Redhawks their biggest lead at 49-33 and Washington chipped away until Brooks made a high-arcing contested jumper that tied it with 1:19 left in regulation. Schumacher made a driving layup with 10 seconds left but Wheeler's putback of a miss by Breidenbach as time expired forced overtime.

Brooks hit a 3-pointer and then banked in a jumper with 21 seconds remaining to tie it at 92-all and Schumacher missed a clean look at a 3-point shot at the end of the first OT.

Kobe Williamson, Seattle's all-time blocks leader (111), fouled out with about 8 minutes left in regulation and finished with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, three rebounds and a block.

The Huskies (7-3) have won three games in a row, including a 78-73 win over Gonzaga — Washington's first since 2005 — since an 86-81 loss to No. 17 Colorado State on Dec. 2.

Washington plays host to Eastern Washington on Thursday. Seattle takes on Louisiana Tech in the WAC-CUSA Crossover/Holiday Hoopla at home on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME