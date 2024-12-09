SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ashlyn Watkins now has a dunk in each of her 3 seasons with South Carolina women

TCU center Sedona Prince, right, works for a shot as South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ashlyn Watkins now has a dunk in each of her three seasons with third-ranked South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3 junior forward got her latest on Sunday night in an 85-52 win over ninth-ranked TCU. After a steal from Madison Conner past midcourt, Watkins took the ball the other way and dunked with her right hand ahead of 6-7 forward Sedona Prince trying to catch up to defend the shot.

“She actually was at shootaround today dunking and missing, and then she makes a play like that,” coach Dawn Staley said. “She cleared her runway, she got to the left side of the floor, and I knew she was going to attempt it.”

There was quite a reaction from the crowd in the neutral-site game only about 3 1/2 miles from the TCU campus.

“The place exploded, our bench exploded,” Staley said. “And I think it’s great for our game.”

As a freshman two seasons ago, Watkins became the first player in program history with a dunk in a game against Clemson. She had the first in the Gamecocks home arena last season after a steal against Kentucky and going the length of the court.

Watkins arrived at South Carolina already known for her dunks. She won the dunk contest at the McDonald’s All-American competition.

TCU center Sedona Prince (13) works to collect a rebound against South Carolina's Chloe Kitts (21) and Ashlyn Watkins (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

