Weber State hosts Idaho State following Mackenzie's 23-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (5-10, 2-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-8, 2-0 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Weber State Wildcats after Brock Mackenzie scored 23 points in Idaho State's 90-83 overtime win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Wildcats are 4-1 on their home court. Weber State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bengals are 2-0 in conference play. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

The Wildcats and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Mackenzie is averaging 14.6 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.