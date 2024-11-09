SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Trio propels Oregon State to 76-48 romp over Weber State

By The Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Parsha Fallah and Nate Kingz scored 16 points apiece and Michael Rataj added a double-double as Oregon State rolled to a 76-48 victory over Weber State on Friday night.

Fallah and Kingz both hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor and all four of their free throws for the Beavers (2-0). Rataj totaled 15 points and 13 rebounds with three blocked shots. Josiah Lake II hit two 3-pointers and 13 off the bench.

Blaise Threatt was the lone player to reach double figures for the Wildcats (1-1) with 14 points on 7-for-13 shooting. The rest of the team made 10 of 38 shots.

Oregon State blew the game open by outscoring Weber State 45-26 in the second half after leading by nine at intermission.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME