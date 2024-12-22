SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Frida Formann, Lior Garzon, Jade Masogayo rally Colorado women past No. 14 West Virginia 65-60

By The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann made four 3-pointers and scored 22, Jade Masogayo added 18 points and Lior Garzon scored 12 of her 14 in a pivotal fourth quarter as Colorado rallied to beat No. 14 West Virginia 65-60 on Saturday night in a Big 12 Conference opener.

The Buffaloes (10-2) trailed by 11 heading to the final quarter before outscoring the Mountaineers 25-9.

Formann made 8 of 14 shots for Colorado, which shot 81.8% in the final 10 minutes (9 of 11). Masogayo buried 9 of 10 shots and added seven rebounds.

Jordan Harrison led the Mountaineers (10-2) with 18 points and five assists. Ja'Naiya Quinerly scored 15.

West Virginia got one basket from six different players in taking a 16-9 lead after one quarter. Formann had eight points in the second quarter to get Colorado within 28-25 at halftime. Harrison scored 10 of West Virginia's 12 points in the quarter.

The Buffaloes pulled within a point to begin the third period on a layup by Masogayo, but West Virginia stiffened and led 41-30 with a quarter to go.

Masogayo had a layup and Garzon made two straight baskets to pull Colorado within 51-46 with 6:51 remaining. Grace Oliver buried a 3-pointer, Masogayo followed with three straight baskets and Formann made two free throws to cap an 11-0 run and Colorado led 62-55 with 36 seconds left.

West Virginia is idle until it hosts UCF on New Year's Day in a conference matchup. Colorado is also idle until Jan. 1 when it travels to play No. 12 TCU in Big 12 action.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME